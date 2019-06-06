Youth camps
Atlanta Falcons/Atlanta United football, soccer camps
The Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United will be hosting free football and soccer camps this summer. The Atlanta Falcons Youth Football Camps, for boys and girls ages 7-13, will be held June 25-26 in Bozeman and June 27-28 in Missoula. The registration link for Bozeman is https://fs19.formsite.com/atlantafalcons/llmb585gwv/index.html and the link for the Missoula camp is https://fs19.formsite.com/atlantafalcons/47l5wg3wuj/index.html .
The Atlanta United Soccer Camps, for players of all ability levels from ages 8-14, will be held held July 15-16 in Bozeman (registration link: https://atlutd.leagueapps.com/camps/1141102-bozeman-mt---atlanta-united-summer-camp-auf ) and July 17-18 in Livingston (registration link: https://atlutd.leagueapps.com/camps/1141111-livingston-mt---atlanta-united-summer-camp-auf ).
Both the Falcons and Atlanta United, the defending Major League Soccer champion, are owned by Arthur Blank, who is a ranch owner in Montana.
Golf
Hole in One
Sandy Smoolack aced the 115-yard, No. 15 hole at Eaglerock using a 7 iron. Witnesses: Cori Lackman and Marsha Schell.
Eaglerock
Ladies Night Out: 10 Marsha Schell, 11 Carol Cusson, 12 Sig Pugrud, 13 Jessica Harmon, 14 Pam Dotterty, 15 Sandy Smollock, 16 Amy Adams, 17 Angelea Pederson, 18 Devin Simser
Scramble: Jessica Harmon/Courtney Kosovick 37, Jen Stack/Amy Adams 38, Marsha Schell/Sandy Smollack 42
Par 3
Flight 1: Joey Gordon 27, Penny Sipes 28, Marie Haag 30, Ginny Simpson 35, Elvira Wilcox 35, Alicia Lee 35
Flight 2: Jeanne Astle 39, Bev Butorac 41, Vicki Bell 44, Linda Crowell 45, Goma Zellstra 45
Flight 3: Jean Becker 41, Cindi Prigge 42, Lori Dolan 42, Joyce Ramseier 45, Jean Nilson 46
Flight 4: Kathe Riggs 44, Nikke Rogers 47, Liz Greteman 50, Dolly Morrison 50, Carolyn Collis 51, Marlene Wagner 51
Flight 5: Donna Sipes 44, Sherry Fields 47, Sharon Feeley 48, Peg Schottlaender 56
Pryor Creek
A flight: Gross: Ace Barcus 79, Scott Dickinson 79, Clay Schwartz 79, Dan Vogt 81; Net: Dan Singer 65, Dave Malek 68, Rick Roedocker 68, Doug Swift 69
B flight: Gross: Bob Wilson 81, Kim Carlson 81, Teen Patterson 86, Fred , Net: Ron Engelhadt 67, Jack Butorac 69, Jerry Olson 70, Tom Romine 70
C flight: Gross: Bob Hason 86, Leroy Uffelman 90, Jeff Ashworth 90, John Carranza 91; Net: Don Charpenter 68, Bob Rishl 69, Joe Leite 70, Rock Hobbs 71
D flight: Gross: Pat Sherman 89, Wally Sims 90, Dick Dye 92, Rick Reid 92; Net: Harold Rickman 65, Ken Haag 67, Roger Kesler 67, Harry Susott 71
Flags: Sonnyt Westerman; Chuck Plum; Chuck Wood; Kim Carlson; Cliff Pickens; Dan Singer.
Ladies League: 1 Lisa Forney; 2 Candy Boyer; 5 Sharon Spooner; 7 Andy Halsten; 8 Susdia Olson 9 Mary Patton
Hilands
Tuesday Fun Night: Todd Torbert-Bruce Jensen-Rich Hageman-Steve Nitz-Beau Pichard 33; Mark Model-Jon Pierce-Dennis Roberts-Frank Cross-Meredith Reiter 34; Dave Kalberg-Brian Henderson-Marvin Brown-C.W. Lo-Dwight 34
Wednesday Seniors: Mike Hansen-Jerry Wolf-Jim Koessler-Kim Anderson 37; Dan Dernbach-Dale Owen-Art Geiger-Dwight Mackay 38; Dave Rye-Dale Hudiburgh-Larry Larson-Meredith Reiter 38
Yegen
Dennis Osborne-Dave Bofto-Brian Reay-Sam Young 127; Jim Ashcraft-Dan Bergstorm-Bill Houghton-Neal Nash 128; Jack Gauer-Greg Branstetter-Jack Payne-Dennis Zimdars 129; Jim Doll-Terry Ackerman-Wes Stahl-Jim Hatten 130; Gary Good-Quentin Gilham-Craig Adams-Frank Wittenberg 131
Flags: 1 Greg Smith, 4 Dennis Osborne, 9 Mike Jennings, 11 George Allen, 16 Dean Wright, 18 Dean Wright
Laurel
Jim Ouren-Tom Buller-Don Hackmann-Bill Huyser 107; Denny Marek-Jim Wagner-Dick McQueen 110; Maurice Kaiser-John Palagyi-Duane Behm-Tom Mauer-Jim Murphy 111
Flags: 6 Wade Curry, 13 Rick Ketterling
Wednesday Night Ladies League: Pam Waddell-Diane Clancy-Dee Baxter-Luanne Engh 3; Linda Frickel-Linda Weilder-Karen Maddaus-Sue Matson 2; Barb McLeod-Cathy Repnak-Helen Ryan-Tracey Michael 1
Team points: Ladies of Summer - Lisa Reimer/Jeri Heard 4; Lady Locos - Dee Baxter/Luanne Engh 3.5; Left, Right, Summer - Linda Frickel/Linda Weilder 3; Party of 4 - Ashli Carlson/Therese Dickey 3; Grip it & Sip it - Barb McLeod/Cathy Repnak 2.5; Hot Flashes - Marica Hafne/Sue Schelle 2.5
Lake Hills
A flight: Low Gross: Paul McClean; Low Net: Bill Laurent, Bob Nisbet, Rick Hadd, Gary Ugrin
B flight: Low Gross: Mark Hansen; Low Net: Si Simonsen, 2nd Low Net: Dale Nagel, 3rd Low Net: (Tie) Tom Willis, Jack Wahl
C flight: Low Gross: (Tie) Burce Mueller, Ralph Blee; Low Net: (Tie) Jim Brown, John Cannon; 2nd Low Net: Del Hayter
D flight: Low Gross: Tom Schillinger; Low Net: Larry Brensdal; 3rd Low Net: (Tie) Jake Ketterling, Howard Summer
Flags: 10 Bill Cochran, 12 Rick Hadd, 14 John Beck, 18 Bruce Mueller
