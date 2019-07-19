Big Sky State Games

Montana Mile

Men: Dawson LaRance 4:20.07, Isaac Petsch 4:25.59, Levi Taylor 4:29.47, Chance Hyatt 4:30.06, Owen Smith 4:31.55, Jorey Egeland 4:35.22, Noah Majerus 4:36.68, Drake Henson 4:36.88, Logan Strauss 4:37.92, Tyler Mendoza 4:38.82, George Beddow 4:38.84, Ivan Calmenero 4:41.74, Ase Ackerman 4:42.47.

Women: Mackenzie O'Dore 5:06.74, Mindy Kaufman 5:07.91, Tiahna Vladic 5:10.58, Kylie Hartnett 5:11.26, Whitney Hanson 5:24.75, Nikki Aiken 5:27.01, Odessa Zentz 5:27.41, Brynnli Paulson 5:27.44, Emberlyn Gaschk 5:36.7, Hallie Hemenway 5:47.77. 

Volleyball

Monchina wins title

PHOENIX — Monchina, a U16 team with players from Billings and surrounding towns, won the 16U gold division at the Volleyball Festival National Championships.

Monchina won two regional tournaments to qualify and entered the tournament seeded No. 80 out of 104 teams. Monchina defeated the Nos. 7, 3 and 2 seeds en route to the title match. Monchina took two of three sets for the championship.

Members of Monchina are: Makenna Bushman, Bella Bryan, Emma Devries, Meghan Eiselein, Lindsey Hein, Bella Klein, Jordan Olson, Merrin Schwend and Blythe Sealey. The coach is Yang Yang, who is also the head coach at Rocky Mountain College.

Golf

Hole-In-One

Ho Tae Kim, who golfs for Rocky Mountain College, aced the 186-yard No. 7 hole at Par 3 using a 6 iron. Witnesses: Blake Loberg, Wyatt Flick.

Yegen

Thursday flags

Front nine: 1A, Kenny Nicholson; 1B, Josh Miller; 2, John Kessler; 3, Ron VanLuchene; 4, Trey Gregg; 5, Machias Smith; 6, Wil Faber; 7, Samuell Fedje; 8, Jon Kelly; 9, Scott Brinson.

Low gross: Machias Smith 37, Sam Fedje 37, Chase Vinger 37, Jon Kelly 37. Low net: Allen Ouzts 27.

Back nine: 10, Scot Washington; 11, Jason Perfitt; 12, Mike Hass; 13, Joe Stribley; 14, Zach Brehm; 15, Cody Swarthout; 16, Ross Campbell; 17, Jason Flick; 18A, Jason Perfitt; 18B, Jess Fredericks.

Low gross: Zach Brehm 33. Low net: Steve Neary 26.

Hilands

Ladies point par: Kee Dunning 66, Candice Godfrey 66, Barb Thomas 69, Jo Pates 70. 9 holes: June Larson 33.

Eaglerock

Billings Senior 1979 reunion: 1, Jolynn Sommers, 1 Jon Darby, 2 Tracy Kangas, 2 Brian Linde, 3 Lisa Schultz, 3 Robert Nichols, 4 Lisa Schultz, 4 Joe Akam, 5 Vanessa Selby, 5 John Kangas, 6 Jolynn Sommers, 6 Brian Linde, 7 Lisa Schultz, 7 Joe Akam, 8 Denise Wiman, 8 Scott Mutch, 9 Vanessa Selby, 9 Jeff Slavick. 

Scramble: Slavick-Linde-Nichols-Lich 29.

Little League

Thursday loser-out games

11-12 Majors

Burlington Central 6, Laurel/Granite Peak 5

9-10 Majors

Big Sky 10, Burlington Central 3

Friday scores

Juniors State Tournament

Burlington Central 7, Lockwood/Project/Riverside 4

Burlington 8, Butte 7

11-12 Majors

Boulder-Arrowhead 18, Burlington Central 3

Saturday

Championship: Heights vs. Boulder-Arrowhead, 10 a.m., Chirrick Field

Senior Little League West Region

Sacramento, Calif.

Norcal-North Natomas Little League defeated Burlington/Central/Big Sky/Laurel 13-0 on Friday. It was the first game of the tournament for the Billings-area Montana team. It  play again Saturday at 12:30 p.m. (Mountain Time) against a team to be determined.

