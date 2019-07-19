Big Sky State Games
Montana Mile
Men: Dawson LaRance 4:20.07, Isaac Petsch 4:25.59, Levi Taylor 4:29.47, Chance Hyatt 4:30.06, Owen Smith 4:31.55, Jorey Egeland 4:35.22, Noah Majerus 4:36.68, Drake Henson 4:36.88, Logan Strauss 4:37.92, Tyler Mendoza 4:38.82, George Beddow 4:38.84, Ivan Calmenero 4:41.74, Ase Ackerman 4:42.47.
Women: Mackenzie O'Dore 5:06.74, Mindy Kaufman 5:07.91, Tiahna Vladic 5:10.58, Kylie Hartnett 5:11.26, Whitney Hanson 5:24.75, Nikki Aiken 5:27.01, Odessa Zentz 5:27.41, Brynnli Paulson 5:27.44, Emberlyn Gaschk 5:36.7, Hallie Hemenway 5:47.77.
Volleyball
Monchina wins title
PHOENIX — Monchina, a U16 team with players from Billings and surrounding towns, won the 16U gold division at the Volleyball Festival National Championships.
Monchina won two regional tournaments to qualify and entered the tournament seeded No. 80 out of 104 teams. Monchina defeated the Nos. 7, 3 and 2 seeds en route to the title match. Monchina took two of three sets for the championship.
Members of Monchina are: Makenna Bushman, Bella Bryan, Emma Devries, Meghan Eiselein, Lindsey Hein, Bella Klein, Jordan Olson, Merrin Schwend and Blythe Sealey. The coach is Yang Yang, who is also the head coach at Rocky Mountain College.
Golf
Hole-In-One
Ho Tae Kim, who golfs for Rocky Mountain College, aced the 186-yard No. 7 hole at Par 3 using a 6 iron. Witnesses: Blake Loberg, Wyatt Flick.
Yegen
Thursday flags
Front nine: 1A, Kenny Nicholson; 1B, Josh Miller; 2, John Kessler; 3, Ron VanLuchene; 4, Trey Gregg; 5, Machias Smith; 6, Wil Faber; 7, Samuell Fedje; 8, Jon Kelly; 9, Scott Brinson.
Low gross: Machias Smith 37, Sam Fedje 37, Chase Vinger 37, Jon Kelly 37. Low net: Allen Ouzts 27.
Back nine: 10, Scot Washington; 11, Jason Perfitt; 12, Mike Hass; 13, Joe Stribley; 14, Zach Brehm; 15, Cody Swarthout; 16, Ross Campbell; 17, Jason Flick; 18A, Jason Perfitt; 18B, Jess Fredericks.
Low gross: Zach Brehm 33. Low net: Steve Neary 26.
Hilands
Ladies point par: Kee Dunning 66, Candice Godfrey 66, Barb Thomas 69, Jo Pates 70. 9 holes: June Larson 33.
Eaglerock
Billings Senior 1979 reunion: 1, Jolynn Sommers, 1 Jon Darby, 2 Tracy Kangas, 2 Brian Linde, 3 Lisa Schultz, 3 Robert Nichols, 4 Lisa Schultz, 4 Joe Akam, 5 Vanessa Selby, 5 John Kangas, 6 Jolynn Sommers, 6 Brian Linde, 7 Lisa Schultz, 7 Joe Akam, 8 Denise Wiman, 8 Scott Mutch, 9 Vanessa Selby, 9 Jeff Slavick.
Scramble: Slavick-Linde-Nichols-Lich 29.
Little League
Thursday loser-out games
11-12 Majors
Burlington Central 6, Laurel/Granite Peak 5
9-10 Majors
Big Sky 10, Burlington Central 3
Friday scores
Juniors State Tournament
Burlington Central 7, Lockwood/Project/Riverside 4
Burlington 8, Butte 7
11-12 Majors
Boulder-Arrowhead 18, Burlington Central 3
Saturday
Championship: Heights vs. Boulder-Arrowhead, 10 a.m., Chirrick Field
Senior Little League West Region
Sacramento, Calif.
Norcal-North Natomas Little League defeated Burlington/Central/Big Sky/Laurel 13-0 on Friday. It was the first game of the tournament for the Billings-area Montana team. It play again Saturday at 12:30 p.m. (Mountain Time) against a team to be determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.