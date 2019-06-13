Golf
Yellowstone County Junior Golf
Tee Times
Monday, June 17
Pryor Creek
North
Boys 16-17
7:00 a.m. - Connor Walsh, Ryan Adolph, Kade Ewalt
7:08 a.m. - Wyatt Tschacher, Luke Breum, Cody Johannes
7:16 a.m. - Malachi Stewart, Alex Adolph, Caleb Myers
Boys 13
7:24 a.m. - Griffin Rader, Elias Vesbach, Keaton Miller
7:32 a.m. - Mike Courts, Brady Meek, Collin Dunn, David Ramshaw
7:40 a.m. - Levi Jensen, Tye Boone, Payton O'Neil, Dylan Eames
7:48 a.m. - Trayson Hart, Landon Olson, Connor Droogsma, Samuel Norman
Girls 15-17
7:56 a.m. - Bryn Turnquist, Kenzie Walsh, Isabella Johnson
8:04 a.m. - Haylee Adams, Meilyn Armstrong, Amanda King
8:12 a.m. - Kyra Brockhausen, McKenzie Bender, Hannah Adams, Carrie Carpenter
Boys/Girls 8-10 Combined
8:22 a.m. - Paige Loberg, Tatum Bush, Lexie Haber, Tighe Stiles
8:32 a.m. - Avery Hunter, Jack Nielsen, Matteo Harris, Liam Miller
8:42 a.m. - Colin Jensen, Rayden Martinex, Silas Wyckoff, Matthew Ramshaw
West
Boys 15
7:00 a.m. - Cade Wagner, Reece Mayala, Riley Gause
7:08 a.m. - Burke Mastel, Casey Wilson, Joseph Driscoll, Trey Ewalt
Girls 11-14
7:16 a.m. - Jordan Nielsen, Avery Fawcett, Shelbi Costin
7:24 a.m. - Rebecca Washington, Kamryn Berger, Alison Shenk
7:32 a.m. - Jane Harrison, Halle Haber, Alex Miller
Boys 11
7:40 a.m. - Jackson Eckley, Brek Strobel, Brock Johnston, Royce Taylor
7:48 a.m. - Isaac Mosser, Caleb Fornshell, Colton Bush, Griffin Weisenberger
Boys 12
7:56 a.m. - William Conat, Trey Templet, Josh Sears
8:04 a.m. - Mason Templet, Eli Stenberg, Kaden Barrett, Jackson Stiles
8:12 a.m. - Lary McGovern, Logan Connolly, Ashton Fleury, Samuel Tschacher
Boys 14
8:20 a.m. - Wesley Tschacher, William Bender
8:28 a.m. - Meredith Marsh, Conroy Schmidt, Eli Weisenberger
Lake Hills
Wednesday Night Ladies: Front Nine - 1 Pam Kaufman, 2 Kathy Holt, 3 Patty Cooper, 4 Margo Salsbury, 5 Robin Geck, 6 Laura Wilson, 7 Lorri Denton, 8 Patty Cooper, 9 Debbie Folkerts. Low Gross: Laura Wilson 37, Low Net: Rachel Boesplug 28
Par 3
Seniors
Flight One: Kelly Sanders 60, Putts: Kelly Sanders 28, (Tie) Ken Foos & Ken Lanning 30
Flight Two: Daryl Stricker 60, Putts: (Tie) Daryl Stricker, George Schuyler, Terry Panich 30.
Flight Three: Lowell Dunlop 63, Putts: Rick Mcintyre 31, (Tie) Keith Bauxbuam & Jim Besel 32
Flight Four: Keith Buxbaum 70, Putts: Rick Mcintyre 31, (Tie) Keith Buxbaum & Jim Besel 32
Flight Five: Ed Helgeson 69, Putts: Ron Carstens 29, (Tie) Jerry Narum & Andy Zahn 32
Flight Six: Jim Sadowski 72, Putts: Scott McMillin 34, (Tie) Jerry Fawcett, Neal Nash, Jim Sadowski 35
Flags: 3 Rick Mcintyre, 8 Jim Norris, 13 Tom Fox, 16 Tom Fox
Yegen
Wednesday Senior League: Jim Ashcraft-George Allen-Bill Hougton-Mort Forney 112; John Steel-Jack Gauer-Dave Cantrell-Jim Ausk 112; Ken Lanning-Dave Bofto-Brian Reay-Ken Laddusaw 114; Joe White-Kenny Wilbert-Gerald Yager-Jim Rostron 116; Dean Wright-Rick Lenhardt-Gary Salimeno-Bob Ille 117.
Flags: 1 David Pope, 4 Craig Adams, 6 Jack Gauer, 9 Jim Doll, 10 Jim Ashcraft, 12 Joe White, Archie Caraveau, 15 Tom Wordon
Hilands
Flight A: (tie) Terry Bentz-Trenton Bentz & Mike Whittmeyer-Kevin Sullivan 66, Ryan Truscott- Kelly Strobel 67
Flight B: (tie) Tim Hein-Jim Bennett, Eric Simonsen-Gerry Fagan, Jeff Gruizenga-Ken Steinmetz 70
Flight C: Chris Klein-Ryan Venable 65, Allan Brilz-Bob Blackford 69, (tie) John Tripp-Randy Bentley & Scott Perdew-Dan Barnett 70
Flight D: Rusty Gackle-Craig Dalton 58, Cote Mangel-Craig Diefenderfer 65, Matt Robertson-Eric Mueller 70
