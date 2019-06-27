Golf

Lake Hills

Wednesday Night Ladies: 1 Laurie Walter, 2 Sandi Nave, 3 Donna Timmerman, 4 Victoria Konitz, 6 Victoria Konitz, 7 Jill Quade, 8 Pam Kaufman, 9 Robin Geck. Low Gross: Laura Wilson 36, Low Net: Angie Davis 28

Ladies

Flags: 2 Mary Johnson, 4 Pat Pitt, 6 Iris Hart, 8 Janelle Keeping, 9 Sandi Nave.

Low Putts: Becky Stabio & Sharon Fred

Eaglerock

Thursday Seniors: Jim Moody/Jerry Rivinius/Bob Riehl/Scott Williams 105; Al Krum/Marc Lackman/Dick Dye/Charlie Speake 106; Wally Holter/Charlie Peaton/Steve Schieno/Pat Joyce 108; Keith Beartusk/Ron Peterson/Larry Iacopini/Dan Dinardi 109; Howard Young/Terry Mohn/Joe Barbero/Parris Atherton 110.

Flags: 1 Ron Peterson, 4 Watty Sims, 7 Jim Moody, 9 John Witner, 10 Joe Barbero, 12 Ron Englehardt, 14 Pat Joyce, 18 Pat Joyce

Par 3

Seniors

Flight One: Gross: (Tie) Tom Fox, Kelly Sanders 62; Net: Ken Foos 51, Mike Nicholes 56

Flight Two: Gross: Gary Lemke 65, Craig Adams 67; Net: (Tie) George Schuyler, Mike Nicholes 54

Flight Three: Gross: George Boe 63, (Tie) Kim Flohr & John Palagyi 71; Net: (Tie) Jim Norris & Perry Schiedecker 52

Flight Four: Gross: Jim Besel 70; (Tie) Jim Blakeley & Ed Steffans 74; Net: (Tie) Keith Buxbaum & Ray Shrader 51

Flight Five: Gross: (Tie) Jerry Narum & Ed Helgeson 76; Net: Ron Carstens 53, Andy Zahn 54

Flight Six: Gross: Gary Amundson 80, Jim Sadowski 87; Net: (Tie) Dick Hilgendorf & Neal Nash 57

Flags: 2 Bill Cohran, 8 George Boe, 13 Ray Shrader, 17 George Boe

Big Sky State Games

T-Shirt and Best Price Deadline Approaching

Best price and T-shirt deadline is July 1 for the 34th Annual Big Sky State Games. Registration deadlines vary for each sport for the games. Athletes who are interested in participating are encouraged to sign up early. In order to receive the best price and official T-shirt registration must be submitted by July 1. Register online at www.bigskygames.org or pick up entry booklet at First Interstate Bank, Wendy's, Scheels and most sporting goods stores. 

Deadlines for registration for each events:  

July 5, Swimming-Helena

July 8, Equestrian (Jumping and Dressage), Golf, Rifle Pistol, Bullseye Shooting

July 10, Billiards, Cornhole, Flag Football, Track & Field, Ultimate Frisbee

July 11, Lacrosse, Softball, Tennis

July 12, Pickleball, Weightlifting

July 13, Biathlon

July 16, Handball, Racquetball, Triathlon & Duathlon

July 17, Archery, Armwrestling, Bowling, Cycling, Disc Golf, Equestrian-Pony Miniature Horse Show & Horse Show, Skateboarding, Trapshooting, Table Tennis

July 18, Road Race, Taekwando/Judo

July 19, Karate

July 25, Cowboy Action Shooting, Action Shooting Sports Pistol/.22 Rifle Events, 5-stand, Sporting Clays, and Skeet Shooting

