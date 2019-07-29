Wrestling
Team Montana-Billings 40, Team Germany 40
at Billings Senior, Saturday
159: Adrian Jauch, G, t.f. Joe Malchuski, 16-4; 113: Jannis Weisser, G, p. Colton Salminen, 2:15; 113: Teagan Vasquez, M, d. Jonas Stark, 4-2; 121: Luis Aschauer, G, p. Brady Ellison, 3:08; 130: Idren Peak, M, d. Adrian Maierhofer, 12-8; 130: Dylan Emborg, M, p. Nils Krautsieder, 3:51; Paul Niemann, G, p. Oden Currier, :41; 137: Leon Liedgens, G, p. Ethan Boyce, 1:40; 137: Matt DeWitt, M, t.f. Lorenz Rompp, 12-0; 141: Gabriel Hils, G, p. Timmy Garcia, 3:28; 146: James Roan, M, d. Max Klein, 11-0; 150: Kai Krautsieder, G, t.f. Jack Stone, 12-0; 152: Conner Peterson, M, d. Jonathan Kempf, 7-4; 157: Paolo Salminen, M, p. Leon Winter, 3:25; 159: Gentry Lamb, M, p. Jonas Broghammer, 1:09; 159: Clayton Currier, M, d. Adrian Jauch, 12-9; 181: Noah Kovick, M, p. Hans Hackel, 3:19; 183: Marvin Roth, G, p. Trenton Helman, 1:59; 183: Jake Malchuski, M, d. Marcus King 4-4, Malchuski won on criteria; 113: Jonas Stark, G, d. Jalen Vladic, 4-2. 152 (exhibition): Tyler Combridge, M, d. Jonathan Kempf, 8-4.
Note: The German team continues its cultural-exchange tour of Montana with a dual on Wednesday night in Sidney during the local fair at the rodeo grounds. The dual begins at 6 p.m.
Big Sky State Games
Cowboy Action Shooting
(From Billings unless noted)
49'er (Age 49 & Older): Dale Berger, Belgrade; Keith Little, Colstrip; Michael Radecki.
Buckaroos (Ages 13 & Under): Colten Bayley.
Cattle Baron (Age 75 & Older): Kenneth Gerke; James Knight, Laurel; Bill Ball.
Cowboy (Any Age): Jesse Blankenship, Miles City; Gavin Williams, Laurel; Jason Rolle.
Duelist (Any Age): Ron Watkins, Cody, Wyo.; Stan Bayley; Andy Dean, Worden.
Elder Statesman (Age 70 & Older): Tony Garibaldi, Bozeman; Rudy Lacroix, Cody, Wyo.; Charlie Noland, Worden.
Frontier Cartridge (Any Age): Paul Hoeft, Powell.
Lady 49'er (Age 49 & Older): Susan Watkins, Cody, Wyo.; Kimberly Little, Colstrip.
Lady Senior (Age 60 & Older): Cecile Knowles, Powell, Wyo.
Lady Senior (Age 65 & Older): Scherrie Knight, Laurel; Delilah Brown.
Match Winner - Ladies: Joyce Aasmundstad, Beulah N.D.;
Match Winner - Male: Allan Knowles, Powell Wyo.
Senior (Age 60 & Older): Wayne Klatt, Wheatland, Wyo.; Randy Grow; Kevin Holland.
Senior (Age 65 & Older): John Coyle, Arvada; Richard Stiff; Vincent Francischetti.
Senior (Age 65 & Older) Out of Area: Glen Bredthauer, Lincoln, Neb.
Wild Bunch Action Shooting
(From Billings unless noted)
Match Winner - Female: Joyce Aasmundsrad, Beulah N.D.
Match Winner - Male: Jesse Blankenship, Mile City.
Modern - Male: Tony Garibaldi, Bozeman; Gavin Williams, Laurel; Rudy LaCroix, Cody Wyo.
Traditional - Male: Paul Hoeft, Powell Wyo.; Stan Bayley; James Knight, Laurel.
Lacrosse
(From Billings unless noted)
Boys High School: Pretty Princesses; Rocky Mountain Rangers, East Helena; The Stool Pigeons.
Boys U15: Bigsky Spartans; Wasted Potential.
Volleyball 4x4
(From Billings unless noted)
High School: The Late Comers; The Minions; Bread Getters.
Middle School: Flying Blurple Hippocorns; Sugar And Spike, Hardin; Mission Unblockable.
Golf
Hole-In-One
Pat Petrino aced the 147-yard No. 4 hole at Lake Hills Monday with a 7-wood. Witnesses: Jim Brown, Pat Joyce and Gary Ugrin.
Pryor Creek
Bonnie & Clyde Couples Classic
Flight 4: Gross, Askin-Askin 79, Keller-Keller 81. Net, Lovshin-Dempsy 66.5, Schlachter-Schlachter 68.25.
Flight 3: Gross, Erickson-Lehfeldt 76, Carpenter-Riley 77. Net, Sandine-Sandine 63.5, Newell-Newell 66.25.
Flight 2: Gross, Walker-Walker 72, Swenson-Tripp 77. Net, Ashworth-Ashworth 64.5, Torske-Torske 69.25.
Flight 1: Gross, Westerman-Stensrud 71, Carlson-Carlson 76. Net, Vinton-Vinton 63.5, Boyer-Boyer 64.75.
Yegen
Monday Seniors
Florida (Step Aside) Scramble
Front 9: Wade Freiboth/Bill Twilling/Paul Parker/Roy Schmidt 33; Richard Steiner/Rico Brennan/Chuck Willkom/Dennis Zimdars 34; Ken Lanning/Rick Lenhardt/Ralph Snodgrass/Weldon Amundsen 34; Bob Turnquist/Earl May/Greg Szudera/Neal Nash 34.
Back 9: Jack Gauer/Joe Hayes/Lyle Gabrian/Tom Worden 32; Jim Doll/Quentin Gilham/Doug Green/Samuel Young 33; Charles Peaton/Pat Belinak/Mike Vance/Larry Larson 33; Paul Miron/Tommy Johnson/Ed Butler/Ken Laddusaw 34.
Flags: Ken Lanning, David Reda, Bill Twilling, Paul Parker, Bill Comstock, Richard Steiner, Joe White, Harry Beauman, Ted Rist, John Schafer, Ken Laddusaw, Ralph Snyder.
Lake Hills
Monday Ladies
Low putts: Bette Reiser 17, Bonnie Zieske 17, Pat Pitt 18, Sharon Fred 18, Diane Cochran 18, Mary Johnson 18.
