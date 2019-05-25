Golf
Hole-In-One
Kason Brown had aced the 156-yard, No. 8 hole at Eaglerock using a driver. Witnesses: Fischer Brown, Phil Dietz, Kyle Bomar
Laurel
Member Appreciation
Two Person Net Best Ball: 1, Greg Glassing & Mike Glassing, 58; 2, Rodney Fink & Ervin Metzger, 61; T3, Cobey Theade & Bill Chupp, 62; T3, Greg Glassing & Y’vonne French, 62; T3, Mike Glassing & Y’vonne French, 62; T6, Jim Stevenson & Ervin Metzger, 64; T6, George Kelly & Jack Roma, 64; T6, Larry Staley & Mike Hilario, 64; T6, Tyler Roberts & Bert Reyes, 64; T10, Brian Madill & John Galt, 65; T10, Mike Maddaus & Karen Maddaus, 65; T10, Bob Peters & Jack Roma, 65; T10, Bob Peters & George Kelly, 65.
