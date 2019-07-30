Golf
Eaglerock
Seniors: Dale Mack/Charlie Peaton/Pat Joyce/Ray Corcoran 112, Morris Cortez/Joe Barbero/ Joel Leite/Del Denten 114, Ken Lanning/Chuck Morban/Ralph Blee/Dick Dye 115, Al Krum/Dale Nagel/Max Erickson/Glen Fitchner 121.
Flags: 3 Al Krum,6 Dale Mack, 9 Bill Poore, 11 Dale Mack, 15 Joe Barbero, 18 Ralph Blee.
Tuesday ladies, flags: 1 Jackie Barton, 2 Judy Gilligan, 3 Pam Doherty, 4 Jessika Peppers, 5 Judy Stewart, 6 A.J. Vaskey, 7 Trena Besel, 8 Angela Peterson, 9 Darcy Wright, 10 Nancy Davies.
Pryor Creek
Ladies Tuesday League: (Tie) Daisey Carlson, Sue Vinton, Jeanette Eichle, Deanna Ward, (Tie) Verna Ufelman, Mary Spalding.
Yegen
Ladies Morning League
Flight 1: Gross, Penny Sipes 42. Net, Jo Ausk 33.
Flight 2: Gross, Elain Rist 50. Net, Joyce Ramseier 34.
Flight 3: Gross, Carol Jensen 53. Net, Patty Fekety 34.
Flight 4: Gross, Ruth Ronning, Grethchen Wagner 53. Net, Joyce Norris 33.
Flight 5: Gross, Beverly Butorac 52. Net, Cindy Perigge 32.7.
Flight 6: Gross, Jean Thompson 55. Net, Brenda Kirby 31.2.
Men's Association, Flags: 1A Dennis Ahlgren, 1B Mel Paz, 2 Mitch Peterson, 3 Jack Gauer, 4 Mike Nitschke, 5 Jack Gauer, 6 Mitch Peterson, 7 Stephen Martens, 8 Greg Brown, 9 Greg Karterud, 10 Erik Freeman, 11 Charlie Staus, 12 Tuff Harris, 13 Steven Unsworth, 14 Erik Freeman, 15 Erik Freeman, 16 Danny Zimmerman, 17 Kent Miller, 18a Danny Zimmerman, 18b Brent Hanson.
Front Nine: Gross, Mike Nitschke 34. Net, Don Hammel 30, Dave Terry 30. Back Nine: Gross, Jason Perfitt 34, Tuff Harris 34. Net, Gene Cleveland 30, Mike Helmey 30, Paul Schulz 30.
Tuesday Night League, flags: 1 Judy Pierce, 2 Rhonda Leefler, 3 Elvira Wilcox, 4 Mary Harris, 5 Victoria Konitz, 6 Lea Keller, 7 Heather Biggerstaff, Mary Harris, 9 Jane Crowder.
Hilands
Tuesday fun night: Randy Pates/Bob Blackford/Greg Wood 24, Jeff Gruizenga/Chet Birkeland/Meredith Reiter 26.25, Todd Torbert/Jake Korell/Dwight Mackay 27.5
Yellowstone PGA Pro Am
At Yellowstone
Pros: Tom Anderson 69, Scott Pekovich 71, Ted Babcock 74, Glenn Godfrey 76, Mark Holiday 77.
Pro Am Team: Tom Anderson/Drake Webinger/Jay Edwards/Bob Peters/Dave Campbell 198, Tom Anderson/Kevin Woodin/Kelly McLean/Cliff Oppegaard/Bobby Anderson 199, Josh Hedge/Jerry Pearsall/Steve Tucker/Ken Sandvik/Wally Anderson 202, Glen Godfrey/Tom Baer/Peter Brown/Lane Bradleyz/Dan Valdez 204, Tim Moore/Joey Moore/Scott Malvey/Andrew Wagner/Karl Burns 204.
Amatuer Sweeps
Flight 1: Gross, Peter Brown 69/Josh Hedge 69/Jake Hedge 71/Drake Webinger 72/John Nielsen 73. Net, Jerry Pearsall 70/Payton Scott 72/Chris Hunter 72/HoTae Kim 73/Mike Schaur 73.
Flight 2: Gross, Tony Typanski 78/Ashley Griffith 80/Todd Radel 84/Luke Martinson 84/Kevin Woodin 85. Net, Zach Waitman 70/Anthony Tessmer 71/Jay Edwards 74/Doug Weedin 75/Scott Gray 77.
Flight 3: Gross, Kelly McLean 81/Joe Rossman 82/Matt Martinson 85/Paul McClennen 85/Jon Ussin 87. Net, John Hedge 66/Kurt Acton 70/Dave Campbell 70/Todd Kaiser 73/Carlos Davey 74.
Flight 4: Gross, John Shampney 88/Gary Dick 89/Wally Anderson 90/Rick Wapples 91. Net, Gary Peterson 72/Andrew Wagner 72/Chris Oswald 73/Tim Dodge 74.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.