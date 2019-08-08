Golf
Hole-In-One
Dave Malek aced hole No. 5, a 142-yard layout, with a 9-iron on the Elmer Link Course at Pryor Creek on Thursday. The shot was witnessed by Ace Barcus, Ed Barry and Cliff Frank.
