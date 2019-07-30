BILLINGS — A send-off for the Heights National Little League 11-12 Majors All-Stars that will be representing Montana at the upcoming North Western Regional is scheduled for Wednesday.

The get-together will be from 6-9 p.m. at the Stadium Club.

+13 Photos: Billings Heights National Little League All Stars win state Billings Heights National Little League All Stars win the state championship over the Mount Jumbo All Stars from Missoula. The team is now hea…

The Heights National team swept Missoula Mount Jumbo over the weekend to claim the state championship at Chirrick Field.

The North Western Regional is in San Bernardino, California, Aug. 4-10.

The Heights National team will open the regional on Sunday vs. Alaska at 5 p.m. Mountain Standard Time. State champions from Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, Washington, Oregon and Alaska are entered in the regional. The regional champion will advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Aug.15-25.

Team members of the Heights National All-Stars are: Maddex Hemming, Jack Morgan, Brady Baker, Westen Fink, Tucker Keller, Austin Pellersels, Chaise Tracy, Winter Lonebear, Paxton Fitch, Anthony Williams, Camble Bjornstad, Brady Christianson, and Connor Jack Smith.

The manager is DJ Smith and the coaches are Kade Christianson and Sean Pellersels.

The team is accepting donations to pay for its trip. Those wishing to donate can visit the Heights National Little League Facebook page.