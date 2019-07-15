HELENA -- This week, Sidelines recaps swimming at the Last Chance Splash Waterpark, local Class A Legion baseball, and a long distance run in Finland.
The Helena Lions Swim Team crowned 12 champions in 23 events at the Big Sky State Games last weekend, led by five-time champion Everson Conners and Teagen Boysen’s four titles.
Competing in the boys 9-10 age group, Conners won the 50, 100 and 200 backstrokes, and the 50 and 200 freestyle titles. Boysen, in the 11-12 girls division, captured the 50 and 100 backstrokes, and the 200 and 1,500 freestyles.
Double winners included Franny Redpath (15-19 girls) in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke, Garrett Krattiger (13-14 boys) in the 100 back and 200 free, Devin Goetsch (13-14 boys) in the 800 and 1,500 frees, Isaac Urban (11-12 boys) in the 200 fly and 200 back, and Elina Maganito (9-10 girls) 50 and 100 back.
Other HLST champions were Robert Wagner (15-19 boys) in the 50 back, Maija Geier (15-19 girls) in the 50 back, Carlin Onstad (15-19 boys) in the 1,500 free, Elizabeth Urban (9-10 girls) in the 50 breast, and the 200 free relay.
The Helena Reps placed third at the Spokane Wood Bat Tournament from July 5-7, posting a 5-1 record and beating Coeur d’Alene 5-4 in the consolation finals. Gavin Thennis pitched the win over the Lumberjacks, while the offense was paced by Thennis, Tristan Mooney, Forrest Suero and Victor Scott.
The Reps (26-22) closed out their regular season by winning three of their last four conference games. In the season finale on Sunday, they defeated Gallatin Valley 12-6, powered by the bats of Mooney, Matt Burton, Quinn Belcher, Greyson Ahmann, Judson Seliskar, and Mike and Joe Hurlbert. Pitchers Joel Anderson and Hunter Bratcher combined for the win.
Branden Joy raced the Ultra Trail World Tour's Discovery Race, Nuts Yllas (100-mile) Ultramarathon, in Finland, and finished runner-up overall with a time of 20 hours, 44 minutes.
There was 29,000 feet of ascent and decent throughout the race, which took place in the Arctic Circle with an eternal sun and reindeer in the vast forest. Thirty countries were represented, with about 1,500 participants taking part in the four distances; 37-K, 55-K, 105-K, and 163-K.
Earlier this year at the Boston Marathon, Joy posted the fastest time for a Capital City entrant, with a time of 2:49:31.
