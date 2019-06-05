BILLINGS — Registration for the 40th Annual Heart & Sole Run on Saturday, June 15 in Billings is ongoing and people of all ages and abilities are welcome.
The entry fees through June 12 in the 5K and 10K are $31 and $26 for children (8 and under). The two-mile entry fee is $23 for adults and $18 for children (8 and under).
The 5K is the Road Runners Club of America state championship.
To mark the 40th edition of the race, past overall winners are invited to participate for free. The winners will also be introduced during the awards ceremony. Past overall winners interested in participating should contact Heart and Sole organizers at 254-7426.
Proceeds from the race benefit the YMCA and Billings area trails. The two-mile health walk starts at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K at 8:15 a.m. and the 10K at 8:35 a.m.
All races start in front of St. Vincent Healthcare and finish at Dehler Park.
Register online through June 12 at heartandsolerace.org.
In person registration and packet pick-up will be available June 13-14 at the Scheels Training Room, located at 1121 Shiloh Crossing Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Registration fees on June 13-14 increase by $5. There is no race day registration. Race day packet pickup is available for out of town participants only at the Mansfield Health Education Center at St. Vincent Healthcare, located at 2900 12th Ave N. #30 W, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.
The Montana Active Life Festival will be held after the race on the concourse at Dehler. The festival is a healthy lifestyle celebration and includes family fun and games, the Dynamite Dash, climbing wall, interactive booths and overall awards presentation.
