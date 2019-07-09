MT 10X, a Superior-based air rifle team, competed in a national tournament in Ohio recently and brought home some hardware.
MT 10X took first place as a club team in the Junior Olympics and the CMP National Championships. The team was made up of Howie Edison, Bailey Milender, Heath Edison and Decker Milender. Mackenzie Chapman and Madeline Drey were both alternates for the team.
In the CMP Nationals, Bailey Milender placed 16th overall in the competition while Howie Edison placed 20th in the nation at the Junior Olympics where he won a first-place medal in his age group.
The team is coached by Rich Milender. In the future, the team will be competing in local, state and national 4-H events, national NRA events, state and national Junior Olympics events, national CMP events as well as state and national American Legion events.
