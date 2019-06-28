Editor's Note: This is part of a weekly summer series recycling longtime IR sports writer Curt Synness' "Replays" column. The article on Red O'Leary and the "Fighting O'Leary's" was first published on February 15, 2001.
They were skilled, they were tough, they were fierce, and they were determined. They were “The Fighting O'Leary's.”
Of the six brothers -- Hugh, Jr. (Red), Vernon (Red), Dave, Dean, Earl (Coconut) and Carroll (Curly) -- the first four learned how to fight in the barren land of north Texas during the Great Depression.
“We all started boxing when we were about 4 or 5 years old,” Red O'Leary related. "We didn't even have boxing gloves then, just wrapped rags around our knuckles. We fought each other all the time. Down south they had an annual fair called Trades Day.
“We’d box each other in the street, and the folks passing by would throw nickels and dimes into a hat for us.”
“Red” O'Leary was born in Davidson, Okla., in 1925. In 1929, the family moved to Donna, Texas. Red's dad provided for his 11 children by working the oil fields between Davidson and Donna, but it was his sideline profession of bootlegging that got Hugh Sr. thrown in jail in 1934.
The family moved to Mule Shoe, Texas, in 1941, loaded up in a Model T truck ala "The Grapes of Wrath." Red's dad overhauled the motor twice during the 800-mile journey, before the vehicle finally came to rest for good when a rod blew through the engine head 30 miles short of their destination.
In December 1942, one month shy of his 18th birthday, Red enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. His Third Company, First Battalion, Sixth Marines, Second Infantry Division deployed for the Gilbert Islands and assisted in the invasion of Tawarwa, followed by the taking of Abemama Island.
On June 15, 1944, they were part of the invasion of Saipan. On the third day of intense fire-fighting -- after the Marines took the beach and were pushing inland -- Red was at point when he spotted some Japanese soldiers running into a house, and took cover behind a stump. As rifle grenadier O'Leary stuck his head out to fire, he was struck by an exploding bullet on the cheekbone below his right eye. His eyebrow was split open, and lead fragments lodged in his forehead and arm.
Miraculously he did not lose his eye. Corporal O'Leary managed to walk the 1½ miles back to the beach, and was transported out to the ship. After recovering in the hospital in Hawaii, Red went back to his unit in Saipan, before setting sail on March 1 for Okinawa. The Second Division, a member of the floating reserves, lost two ships off of the south coast of Okinawa on April 1, 1945.
After the dropping of the atomic bombs, Red's outfit went into Nagasaki. "We walked right through all that radiation," Red remembered, "but that was before anybody knew what radiation was." He said the city of Nagasaki was so completely devastated that it was called “The Valley of Death.”
In 1944, Mr. O’Leary moved the family back to his hometown of Butte. After Red's discharge he made his way to Montana. He worked in a pool hall for a time in Butte before coming to Helena, when his uncle, Bob O'Leary, got a job for Red, his dad, and brother Dave, hod-carrying for plasterer Bill Day.
Shortly afterwards the rest of the family followed and purchased a home in Clancy. But Red's right arm, imbedded with lead, would not permit him to do the heavy lifting. So his uncle, got him a job at the Highway Department, where he worked until retirement in 1983.
While living in the Mining City, the O'Leary brothers boxed at the Butte Elks Club. After moving to Helena, they started a boxing club at the local YMCA in 1946 under the training of uncle Wege O'Leary.
Wege had been a promising professional prospect years earlier in Butte. But after killing an opponent in the ring in 1930, his career was halted when he was crippled in a drinking and driving accident.
Beginning in 1947, the Fighting O’Learys were no strangers in Montana AAU title bouts. Tex won two State championships -- 1947 and 1949 -- and Dean garnered one State crown – 1949, defeating brother Dave in Great Falls.
But “David was the best of all of us,” stated Red. Dave O'Leary was a two-time Golden Gloves runner-up in Texas when he was 14 and 15 years old, competing against full grown men. He captured three Montana State championships, in 1947, 1948 and 1950, and he was the 1948 Pacific Northwest Gold Gloves runner-up.
The highlight of southpaw Red O'Leary's boxing career took place at the Helena Armory in 1949. The headline in the IR sports section read, "THE FIGHTING O'LEARY BROTHERS WIN FOUR BOUTS IN VFW BOXING SHOW AT ARMORY." Red's victory that night over Browning's Phil Dog Gun, the reigning 126-pound state champion, came by way of a knockout.
Coconut O'Leary claimed the National Guard title in 1959, and in 1965, youngest brother, Curly, won the Montana Gold Gloves title. Curly went on to coach the Helena Boxing Club.
All of the O'Leary's sons boxed as well. Dave's boy, Tim O'Leary, made the best showing with a State Gold Gloves championship. And Coconut’s grandson, Travis O’Leary, was a rare four-time All-State wrestler for the Helena High Bengals.
Red met and began dating Donna Black, who was from Marysville, and they were married in 1950. In 1955, they built the first home east of Lamborn St., at 1901 Fifth Ave., where they still reside. The couple has two children, Kitty and Ken; seven grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. Red and Donna celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last summer.
The 75-year old Marine (there is no such thing as a former Marine) is actively involved in the Toys-For-Tots program.
Another pursuit he thoroughly enjoys is traveling around to the local schools and giving talks to the kids about his World War II experiences. His presentations are complete with scrapbooks, artifacts, photos and his medals -- including his Purple Heart.
When this reporter noted that a photo of the four older brothers in front of a Model T during the Great Depression looked a like a “rough outfit,” Red quickly replied, “I can assure, you, we were.”
NOTE: Dean O’Leary died in 2010, Coconut O’Leary died in 2013, and Red O’Leary died in 2014.
