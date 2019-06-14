MISSOULA — Some of the best disc golfers in the world will find sanctuary in the Garden City this weekend in the 14th annual Zoo Town Open tournament.
More than 140 disc golfers from 18 states and two Canadian provinces will compete in the tournament. On the men’s side, the pro competition will include 10 members who are ranked in the top 100 in the world. Some of the competitors include James Conrad of Virginia, who currently is No. 5 in the world and Garrett Gurthie of Florida, who is ranked No. 20 in the world and is a two-time Zoo Town Open champion. Chandler Fry of Seattle is ranked at No. 30 and will be competing as well.
Missoula native and Helena resident Christian Dietrich will also be competing as will Missoula native and resident John Graff who is the current world champion in the 70-plus age bracket.
On the women’s side, the Zoo Town Open will welcome the largest field of pro women that Montana has seen and will also feature nine players who are ranked in the top 50 in the world. Current women’s world champion Paige Bjerkaas from Kansas will be competing and is currently ranked No. 7 in the world. The 2012 world champ and fourth-ranked woman in the world Sarah Hokum of Idaho will also be competing as will Jessica Weese of California, who is ranked No. 10.
The pros will be competing for a cash purse of approximately $12,000. Amateurs will compete for prizes.
“The Zoo Town Open has earned a strong reputation as a fun and prestigious event and has put Missoula on the map as a true disc golf destination,” tournament director Brian Bjortomt said in a press release. “The community really gets behind the event and it is great to see so much effort put forth to welcome disc golfers from around the country to the Missoula area.”
The tournament will kick off on Saturday with two rounds of action at the Blue Mountain Disc Golf Course, located in the Lolo National Forest, for the professional divisions while the amateurs will compete at the Sky Ranch course at Rock Creek with two rounds as well. Everyone will wrap up the tournament on Sunday at the Linda Vista Golf Course. The top professional women will tee off at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday and the top pro men will begin at 2:30 p.m.
The Zoo Town Open has once again been awarded a “Supertour” designation by the Professional Disc Golf Association. Approximately 100 events out of 5,000 worldwide earn that distinction.
