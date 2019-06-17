HELENA — In September 2017, 3-year old Troy Ross was rushed to the emergency room in Great Falls, his face turning blue and barely able to breathe. He was put on a ventilator before being airlifted to Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Once there, the young son of Helena natives Wes and Callie Ross fought for his life. Three-quarters of his blood was replaced with multiple transfusions. After several days evaluating why blood had trickled into his lungs, physicians diagnosed that Troy was afflicted with pulmonary capillaritis, a rare disease that causes the immune system to attack the lungs like a virus.

Troy underwent numerous tests for over a month before he was released from the Seattle hospital. Since then he’s been able to function almost normally; Troy is a standout T-ball player – although he continues to need transfusions.

Now, the Rosses have organized the statewide TroyStrong Montana Red Cross Blood Drive.

Wes, a former Capital High football player now serving as an assistant coach for Great Falls High, said their family would like to “pay it forward,” and the blood drives are the Rosses' way of giving back for the all the “support and emotional help” they’ve received during Troy’s recovery.

The TroyStrong event will be held at the U.S. Forest Service at 2880 Skyway Drive in Helena. The blood drive will take place in the Tizer and Elkhorn Conference Rooms, on Tuesday, June 25, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

To make an appointment, call (406) 868-0231 or signup online at www.redcrossblood.org, and use sponsor code TROYSTRONG.

Tags

Load comments