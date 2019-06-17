HELENA — In September 2017, 3-year old Troy Ross was rushed to the emergency room in Great Falls, his face turning blue and barely able to breathe. He was put on a ventilator before being airlifted to Seattle Children’s Hospital.
Once there, the young son of Helena natives Wes and Callie Ross fought for his life. Three-quarters of his blood was replaced with multiple transfusions. After several days evaluating why blood had trickled into his lungs, physicians diagnosed that Troy was afflicted with pulmonary capillaritis, a rare disease that causes the immune system to attack the lungs like a virus.
Troy underwent numerous tests for over a month before he was released from the Seattle hospital. Since then he’s been able to function almost normally; Troy is a standout T-ball player – although he continues to need transfusions.
Now, the Rosses have organized the statewide TroyStrong Montana Red Cross Blood Drive.
Wes, a former Capital High football player now serving as an assistant coach for Great Falls High, said their family would like to “pay it forward,” and the blood drives are the Rosses' way of giving back for the all the “support and emotional help” they’ve received during Troy’s recovery.
The TroyStrong event will be held at the U.S. Forest Service at 2880 Skyway Drive in Helena. The blood drive will take place in the Tizer and Elkhorn Conference Rooms, on Tuesday, June 25, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
To make an appointment, call (406) 868-0231 or signup online at www.redcrossblood.org, and use sponsor code TROYSTRONG.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.