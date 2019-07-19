BILLINGS — When Leonard Harkless was 17 years old in 1978, he walked into the Fox Theater in Billings and entered an arm wrestling tournament.
The tournament promoted the movie “Paradise Alley” with Sylvester Stallone and the film’s famous arm wrestling match. Harkless won second place, and he was hooked ever since.
“With arm wrestling, I enjoy the competitive one-on-one and you win and lose on your own efforts. There’s nobody to blame and nobody to take credit,” he said. “If you got beat, you have to get stronger, faster and smarter.”
When he met his wife and started a family, he started playing tennis, often playing matches with his kids.
He became a part of the United States Tennis Association and the Billings Tennis Association board of directors, running multiple tennis tournaments each year.
With enough skill in both sports, Harkless has been a commissioner with the Big Sky State Games for 30 years.
“I’m from Billings and I moved to Portland in 2010, so I fly back every year,” Harkless said.
As Harkless moved forward with arm wrestling, he became the head referee at international events and started the United States Armwrestling Association.
“We’ve done over 900 events since 1985 in arm wrestling,” Harkless said.
He has since retired from arm wrestling, but will continue playing tennis and looks to continue as the tennis commissioner for the state games.
Big Sky State Games executive director Karen Sanford Gall describes commissioners as “expert volunteers” who run the games and conduct the competitions.
“We probably have about 100 commissioners, and they’re really the people who run the games,” Sanford Gall said. “These commissioners are very passionate about their sport.”
The 34th annual Big Sky State Games is this weekend, and more than 36 sports will be represented during this year’s events with competitions happening across Billings.
On Friday, the opening ceremony welcomed all the players involved at Daylis Stadium, with each sport participating in the parade of athletes.
“People can isolate themselves and work out in isolation, but really coming together and a shared journey of participating in an event, really makes life interesting,” she said.
Dave and Eve Allen have been the taekwondo and judo commissioners for the state games for over 13 years, and own Martial Arts Academy of Billings on Lake Elmo Drive.
The couple learned the sport together and have been training for 25 years.
“Originally, it started out as a way to stay fit, but it’s evolved into a life-long style” Dave Allen said.
The martial art styles teach patience and perseverance, as well as build confidence and skills in self defense.
“It’s a real confidence builder too,” Eve Allen said. “We really see kids grow with self-esteem. Sometimes they might be having trouble with family-related issues or trouble with school. We’ve had parents tell us that this has really helped their kids with focus.”
Doug Asleson started playing billiards when he was a teenager over 30 years ago and has been a commissioner for 18 years.
He formed the Billings Billiard Congress of America Pool League in 1998, whose membership peaked at over 500 players.
“At one time, we were one of the biggest BCA leagues in the country, so I was always very proud of that,” Asleson said.
He said he’s grateful for all of the work the volunteers put into the games, and without them and those at the Big Sky State Games office, the yearly event wouldn’t be possible.
“It’s such an incredible event, and it supports the state of Montana. It supports the city of Billings, but most importantly, it supports all of the sports that participate,” he said. “It’s such a great event.”
Big Sky State Games
