SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — The run at the Little League Northwest Regional for the Billings Heights National 11-12 Majors All-Stars came to an end Wednesday night.
The team from Billings fell to Bothell, Washington, 9-2 and were eliminated with its second loss. Heights National finished the tournament 2-2.
After a scoreless first inning, Bothell scored five times in the second and four times in the third, and though Billings pitching recovered after that, the damage was done.
Billings mustered two hits, one each from Anthony Williams and Paxton Fitch. Fitch drove in Billings’ second run with an RBI double in the fourth, and Brady Christianson scored in the first when he walked, went to second on an wild pitch and scored on an error.
Dominic Wilson went the distance for Bothell, striking out five.
Billings opened the tournament Sunday with 1-0 win over Alaska, and then lost to Oregon 8-7 in the second round. Billings defeated Wyoming 20-0 on Tuesday, setting up Wednesday’s game with Bothell.
