SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — The Billings Heights National 11-12 Majors All-Stars made a mid-game comeback, but a late rally gave Oregon an 8-7 victory in the second round of the Little League Northwest Regional.
Oregon (from Salem) scored a run in the first inning and three in the second to take a 4-0 lead. Heights National plated one in the top of the third, and it took a 5-4 lead after scoring four times in the fourth.
The score stayed there until the bottom of the fifth, when Oregon scored four runs to take an 8-5 lead. Heights National scored two runs with two outs in the sixth, but the rally fell a run short.
Oregon’s lineup tallied just three hits, but it drew six walks and benefitted from six Heights National errors.
Montana starting pitcher Chaise Tracy allowed seven runs (none earned) on two hits and five walks with four strikeouts, and he went 2 for 4 at the plate. Teammates Austin Pellersels and Anthony Williams each went 2 for 4 with a double.
Heights National will play an elimination game Tuesday at 10 a.m. Mountain Time against Wyoming (from Gillette). Oregon won’t play until Thursday at 1 p.m. MT, when it will take on Idaho (from Coeur d’Alene) in the semifinals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.