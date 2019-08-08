LEWISTON, Idaho — Sage McMinn threw a three-hit shutout to lead the Bozeman Bucks to a 5-0 win over Kennewick, Washington, in the second round of the American Legion Northwest Region Baseball Tournament Thursday night.
Bozeman will play Medford, Oregon, Friday at 8 p.m. in the undefeated semifinal. Both teams are 2-0 in the tournament.
Bozeman scored three times in the first inning and put up single runs in the second and sixth. Carsten Simcox was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Ben Hubley went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Alton Gyselman and Sam Schmidt also drove in runs for the Bucks.
In a 5-2 opening win over Bellevue, Washington, on Wednesday, Gyselman drove in two runs, Finn Snyder had two hits and scored twice, and Hunter Williams allowed one earned run over 6 1/3 innings to go along with six strikeouts.
