LONGVIEW, Wash. -- Former Hot Springs star athlete Trevor Paro announced in a tweet Tuesday that he will continue his baseball career at Marshall University in West Virginia.
I am excited to announce my commitment to Marshall University to continue my baseball and academic career. I’d like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for all the support through this journey. #HerdFamily pic.twitter.com/FWEOv7kwrW— Trevor Paro (@t_par2) June 11, 2019
Paro, who has spent the past two seasons at Lower Columbia College in Longview, led the Red Devils to two Northwest Athletic Conference championships. He was chosen to the league's all-tournament team last month.
Paro will spend the summer playing with the Victoria HarbourCats in Canada, according to the Sanders County Ledger. He batted .292 and led Lower Columbia in runs scored with 51.
At Hot Springs High, Paro set a state record with 56 touchdowns in a season in 2017 and 135 for his career. He led the Savage Heat to the state championship in 2016.
Paro was a three-time all-stater in basketball and a four-time all-stater in track. He played baseball with the Spokane Crew last summer.
