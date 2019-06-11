Trevor Paro

Former Hot Springs multi-sport standout Trevor Paro is headed to Marshall University to continue his baseball career after spending two years with the Lower Columbia College Red Devils. 

 LOWER COLUMBIA COLLEGE PHOTO

LONGVIEW, Wash. -- Former Hot Springs star athlete Trevor Paro announced in a tweet Tuesday that he will continue his baseball career at Marshall University in West Virginia.

Paro, who has spent the past two seasons at Lower Columbia College in Longview, led the Red Devils to two Northwest Athletic Conference championships. He was chosen to the league's all-tournament team last month.

Paro will spend the summer playing with the Victoria HarbourCats in Canada, according to the Sanders County Ledger. He batted .292 and led Lower Columbia in runs scored with 51.

At Hot Springs High, Paro set a state record with 56 touchdowns in a season in 2017 and 135 for his career. He led the Savage Heat to the state championship in 2016.

Paro was a three-time all-stater in basketball and a four-time all-stater in track. He played baseball with the Spokane Crew last summer.

Tags

Load comments