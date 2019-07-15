BILLINGS — Through a pair of fundraising events, Billings American Legion Baseball raised $20,602.64 for two Billings Clinic Foundation funds.
The money raised went to the Foundation's Kelker's Kids and Piggy Bank funds.
On May 31, BALB hosted the ninth annual Legion Against Cancer night, which featured a game between the Class A Blue Jays and Cardinals followed by another between the Class AA Royals and Scarlets. Less than a month later, BALB hosted the Goldsmith Gallery Tournament, which also raised money for the Foundation funds with the help of Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers.
Kelker's Kids is intended to help families of children with cancer and other blood disorders, and Piggy Bank focuses on pediatric patients dealing with life-threatening illnesses, according to a Billings Clinic press release.
