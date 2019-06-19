BILLINGS — The Billings Royals and Colorado Lightning played to a 5-5 tie Wednesday night at the Goldsmith Gallery Tournament.
The game was called on the time limit.
The Royals rallied with two runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull even.
Jaxon Wittmayer had two hits and two RBIs for Billings, while Ethan Opp drove in the other run.
Chase Hinckley pitched the first seven innings for the Royals, striking out eight.
Billings, the defending tournament champion, started this year's tourney with two wins.
Tyler Dinges had two hits and three RBIs for Colorado.
