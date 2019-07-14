MINNEAPOLIS — The Billings Royals were dealt a pair of losses at the Gopher Classic here on Sunday.

Ralph Breal limited the Royals to a pair of hits as West St. Paul (Minnesota) scored a 3-0 seven-inning victory.

Leadoff batter Jaeden Jordahl and Noah Aufdengarten both hit singles for the Royals.

Fargo, North Dakota, would later rally past the the Royals with six runs in the seventh and one in the eighth for a 7-6 victory.

Cleanup batter Blake Anderson batted 1 for 4, including a home run, and had three RBIs for the winners. 

For the Royals, Dann Blanchard totaled three RBIs with Jordahl and Connor Hunter both scoring two runs. 

All told, 11 errors were committed in the game. The Royals were charged with seven miscues and Fargo four.

