LETHBRIDGE, Alberta, Canada — The Billings Royals' bats were quiet in a doubleheader sweep against the Lethbridge Elks on Monday.
The Elks won the first American Legion baseball game 9-1 and took the second 2-0.
The Royals mustered four hits (all singles) and three walks in the first game.
In the second game, Billings put 12 runners on base (six singles, four walks, two hit-batsmen) but couldn't drive any home. Michael Morehead went 3 for 3, and Cole Miller drew two walks.
Royals right-hander Dann Blanchard pitched all six innings of game two, allowing two earns runs on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts.
