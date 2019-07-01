BILLINGS — After a back-and-forth six innings, the Billings Royals scored in the seventh for a 7-6 walkoff win over the Great Falls Chargers in Monday's American Legion baseball game at Pirtz Field.
Great Falls led 3-2 after one inning, 4-2 after four and 5-2 going into the bottom of the fifth, where Billings scored twice. The Chargers scored another run in the top of the sixth, and the Royals tied it up at 6-6 in the bottom half.
With one out the bottom of the seventh, Billings' Cole Miller hit a double, Hayden Yarbrough was hit by a pitch and Great Falls first baseman Tyler Marr committed an error to load the bases. Shortstop Cal Cromwell committed another error (the Chargers' third of the game) on a Chase Hinckley ground ball to plate Miller and end the game.
Miller went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Hinckley went 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, Brendan Miller went 2-for-3, Jaeden Jordahl went 2-for-4 and Nick Eliason finished 1-for-3 with a walk.
For Great Falls, Cromwell went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk, and Josh Lowery went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two RBIs.
