RAPID CITY, S.D — The Billings Royals stumbled 6-5 in extra innings Wednesday in an American Legion baseball game against Rapid City Post 320.

Jaeden Jordahl had three hits and Dan Blanchard went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Royals, who rallied for three runs in the top of the sixth to take a two-run lead. But Post 320 scored one each in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to prevail.

Chase Hinckley had two hits for Billings. Hinckley and Jordahl each drove in runs for the Royals.

The Royals (7-7) continue play at the Veterans Classic tournament Thursday in Rapid City.

