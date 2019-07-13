EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Cole Miller and Nick Eliason combined on a four-hit shutout Saturday to lead the Billings Royals to an 8-0 win over Elkhorn, Nebraska, during the Gopher Classic.
Later in the day, the Royals were beaten 2-1 by host Eden Prairie.
Against Elkhorn, Brenden Concepcion hit two sacrifice flies, and Dann Blanchard, Chase Hinckley and Michael Morehead also drove in runs in the five-inning game.
Miller, who started the game, allowed all four Elkhorn hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out two and walked two. Eliason got the final two outs of the game.
Jaeden Jordahl went 2-for-2 and scored three runs for the Royals.
In defeating the Royals, Eden Prairie produced the go-ahead runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Joey Danielson and Jordan Amundson knocked in the runs.
Amundson's hit fell for a double.
Nick Eliason accounted for two hits and an RBI for Billings.
