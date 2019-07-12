MINNEAPOLIS — Cole Miller had three hits and Jaeden Jordahl drove in three runs as the Billings Royals beat the Rochester (Minnesota) Patriots 11-3 Friday at the Gopher Classic American Legion baseball tournament.

Dann Blanchard also homered for the Royals in the five-inning contest.

Tucker Smith was the winning pitcher for Billings. He allowed six hits and two earned runs over five innings.

Jaxon Wittmayer and Blanchard had two hits apiece. Miller, Wittmayer and Aiden Montez stroked doubles for the Royals.

