MINNEAPOLIS — Cole Miller had three hits and Jaeden Jordahl drove in three runs as the Billings Royals beat the Rochester (Minnesota) Patriots 11-3 Friday at the Gopher Classic American Legion baseball tournament.
Dann Blanchard also homered for the Royals in the five-inning contest.
Tucker Smith was the winning pitcher for Billings. He allowed six hits and two earned runs over five innings.
Jaxon Wittmayer and Blanchard had two hits apiece. Miller, Wittmayer and Aiden Montez stroked doubles for the Royals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.