CASPER, Wyo. — The defending Montana State AA champion Billings Royals posted a 1-1 record at the Casper/Rocky Mountain American Legion baseball tournament here on Sunday.
The Royals defeated Windsor, Colorado, 5-4 when Brenden Concepcion hit a line drive up the middle for a walk-off win in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Concepcion and Jaeden Jordahl each had two hits for the Royals. Concepcion had Billings' lone extra-base hit with a double.
Jordahl scored two runs for Billings.
Pitcher Chase Hinckley worked the full seven innings for the Royals to earn the win. Hinckley issued four walks and struck out four. He allowed eight hits and three earned runs.
Casper, Wyoming, would later deal the Royals a 7-4 setback.
Corbin Kirk batted 4 for 4 for Casper, including a home run. He had two RBIs and one run.
Jordahl and Nick Eliason both had two hits for Billings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.