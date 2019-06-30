CASPER, Wyo. — The defending Montana State AA champion Billings Royals posted a 1-1 record at the Casper/Rocky Mountain American Legion baseball tournament here on Sunday.

The Royals defeated Windsor, Colorado, 5-4 when Brenden Concepcion hit a line drive up the middle for a walk-off win in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Concepcion and Jaeden Jordahl each had two hits for the Royals. Concepcion had Billings' lone extra-base hit with a double. 

Jordahl scored two runs for Billings.

Pitcher Chase Hinckley worked the full seven innings for the Royals to earn the win. Hinckley issued four walks and struck out four. He allowed eight hits and three earned runs.

Casper, Wyoming, would later deal the Royals a 7-4 setback. 

Corbin Kirk batted 4 for 4 for Casper, including a home run. He had two RBIs and one run.

Jordahl and Nick Eliason both had two hits for Billings. 

Tags

Load comments