MEDICINE HAT, Alberta, Canada — Connor Hunter and Aiden Montez each had three RBIs as the Billings Royals pulled away from the Medicine Hat Moose Monarchs 10-3 Wednesday in American Legion baseball.

The Royals closed the game with a six-run seventh inning. Billings finished with 14 hits.

Chase Hinckley added two RBIs for the Royals. Hunter, Dann Blanchard, Jaeden Jordahl, Montez, Hayden Yarbrouigh and Michael Morehead each had two hits for Billings.

Eli McCoy pitched five innings, allowing five hits for the win. Nick Eliason pitched the final two innings.

