The Billings Royals' Eli McCoy pitches in the second inning of the game against the Jackson (Wyoming) Giants at Pirtz Field during the Goldsmith Gallery Tournament in Billings on Friday.

BILLINGS — A time limit prevented the Billings Royals from winning their second game on Wednesday, but the 5-5 tie against the Colorado Lightning kept their undefeated streak at the Goldsmith Gallery Tournament intact.

The Royals, who went 6-0 at last year’s American Legion baseball tournament, avoided the loss column again on Friday with a 12-2 win over the Jackson (Wyoming) Giants in five innings at Pirtz Field.

The Royals scored in every inning, starting with three in the first, two in the second and one in the third. Jackson scored its only two runs in the fourth, but allowed five in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Eli McCoy pitched all five innings for the Royals, allowing one earned run on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts.

At the plate for the home team, Brendan Miller went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Michael Morehead went 2 for 3 with a walk and three RBIs, Ethan Opp went 1 for 2 with a triple, a walk, a stolen base and three runs scored, Connor Hunter went 1 for 2 with two walks and Hayden Yarbrough went 0 for 1 with three walks and two runs scored.

The Royals (14-13-1) will play Williston (North Dakota) at 9 a.m. Saturday and enter bracket play after that.

The Billings Royals take on the Jackson Giants at Pirtz Field during the 2019 Goldsmith Gallery Tournament in Billings on Friday.

In their first game of the day, the Billings Scarlets fell behind big to the Idaho Falls Tigers and couldn’t recover, losing 10-4.

Idaho Falls led 2-0 through two innings, 6-1 through three and 10-1 through four.

Andy Larsen led the Scarlets at the plate, finishing 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored. Brooks Rohrer went 1 for 2 with two walks, and Jackson Schaubel was 1 for 1 with two RBIs.

The Scarlets rebounded in the evening with an 8-6 win over the Colorado Demons. They scored seven runs in the top of the first inning and staved off a late Demons rally.

Kolby Kimmet went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for the Scarlets, Michael Zaske was 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs and Schaubel finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs. 

The Laurel Dodgers lost both of their games Friday: 10-3 to the Shadle Park (Washington) Shockers and 13-4 to Rapid City (South Dakota) Post 320.

The Shockers scored three runs in the top of the first inning and led 8-0 through 3 ½ frames. Laurel’s Richie Cortese went 1 for 2 with a double and a walk.

Rapid City scored in each of the first six innings, including four in the first, and led 10-0 going into the bottom of the fifth, when the Dodgers (20-12) scored all of their runs.

Laurel’s Cash Golden went 2 for 4 with a double, Connor Polkowske went 1 for 1 with a double and a walk and Deklan Harper went 2 for 4 with two stolen bases.

Both the Scarlets and Dodgers will enter bracket play on Saturday, learning their matchups after the 9 a.m. games conclude.

 

