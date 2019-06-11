MEDICINE HAT, Alberta — The Billings Royals split a pair of road games against the Medicine Hat Moose Monarchs.
Medicine Hat won the first game 4-3 in nine innings, and Billings won the second 6-4.
In the first game, the Royals led 2-0 through two innings, and the Moose Monarchs tied it up in the third. The 2-2 score didn't budge until the eighth inning, when both teams scored with two outs. Medicine Hat walked it off in the bottom of the ninth inning on a walk.
Billings' Brenden Concepcion went 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs.
The Royals also took a 2-0 lead in game two, and Medicine Hat tied it up in the bottom of the third. Billings scored four runs in the top of the fourth to pull away.
Billings' Connor Hunter went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk, Dann Blanchard was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Jaeden Jordahl finished 2-for-4.
The Royals (10-11) will play Medicine Hat again on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.