GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Billings Royals posted a 2-1 victory over Cheyenne Post 6 and fell 5-2 to the Gillette Riders at the Wyoming/Montana Showdown on Sunday.
The Royals are now 7-6 thus far in American Legion baseball play.
Hayden Yarbrough pitched the full even innings, allowing four hits, one earned run and three walks while striking out six in the Royals' win. Aiden Montez was 2-3, including a double, with two RBIs.
Bode Rivenes allowed three hits and no earned runs over seven innings and struck out 11 in Gillette's victory. Jaeden Jordahl was 2-3 with a run and an RBI for the Royals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.