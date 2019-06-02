GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Billings Royals posted a 2-1 victory over Cheyenne Post 6 and fell 5-2 to the Gillette Riders at the Wyoming/Montana Showdown on Sunday.

The Royals are now 7-6 thus far in American Legion baseball play.

Hayden Yarbrough pitched the full even innings, allowing four hits, one earned run and three walks while striking out six in the Royals' win. Aiden Montez was 2-3, including a double, with two RBIs. 

Bode Rivenes allowed three hits and no earned runs over seven innings and struck out 11 in Gillette's victory. Jaeden Jordahl was 2-3 with a run and an RBI for the Royals.

