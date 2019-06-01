GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Billings Royals split two American Legion baseball games Saturday at the Wyoming/Montana Showdown.

Dann Blanchard’s complete-game shutout lifted the Royals to a 2-0 victory over Gillette, Wyoming. Blanchard allowed five hits and struck out six over seven innings. He did not surrender a walk.

The game was scoreless until the top of the sixth, when Connor Hunter and Ethan Opp each scored for the Royals. Jaeden Jordahl had an RBI. Billings had just three hits against Gillette pitcher Kaden Race.

The Royals later dropped a 4-3 decision in eight innings to Cheyenne Post 6. Connor Hunter and Cole Miller drove in runs for Billings.

The Royals (6-5) will face Gillette and Cheyenne again Sunday.

