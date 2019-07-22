BILLINGS — The Billings Royals swept the Great Falls Chargers in a doubleheader Monday at Pirtz Field.
Billings won the first American Legion baseball game 12-2 in five innings and took the second 4-3 in walkoff fashion.
In the first game, the Royals scored nine runs in the bottom of the first inning, and they effectively walked off with three runs in the fifth, putting the run rule into effect.
Dann Blanchard pitched all five innings for Billings, allowing no earned runs on three hits and no walks with seven strikeouts.
At the plate, Hayden Yarbrough went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, Michael Morehead went 1 for 2 with a double and a walk, Chase Hinckley went 2 for 2 with a walk, Jaeden Jordahl went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and Brenden Conception finished 1 for 3 with a walk.
In game two, the Royals trailed 3-1 going into the bottom of the seventh. After a flyout to open the inning, Billings tied it on a hit-by-pitch, a walk and two singles. Nick Eliason added another single to end the game.
Eliason and Concepcion, who hit the game-tying single, both went 2 for 4, while Blanchard was 2 for 3 with a double, and Connor Hunter was 1 for 3 with a walk.
For Great Falls, Braden Hirst went 2 for 4 with a double, Cal Cromwell went 2 for 3 with a walk, Andrew Paradise went 1 for 3 with a walk, Hunter Hock went 1 for 2 with a walk and Brennen Clements drew two walks.
