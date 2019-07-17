BILLINGS — The Billings Royals scored all their runs in the third and fifth innings, sweeping the Helena Senators 6-3 and 2-1 in American Legion Baseball at Dehler Park.
The teams meet again on Thursday at Dehler Park, starting at 3 p.m.
The Royals scored three runs in the third inning and added three more in the fifth in the opener.
Chase Hinckley had three RBIs on two basehits for Billings while Dann Blanchard, Nick Eliason and Brendan Miller drove in the other runs.
Eliason pitched the final four and two-thirds innings to earn the win. He struck out nine and did not allow a hit or run.
The Royals managed just two hits — doubles by Connor Hunter and Brenden Concepcion — but that was enough for Blanchard who pitched the entire game.
Hayden Yarbrough had Billings' lone RBI as the Royals scored single runs in the third and fifth innings.
Blanchard allowed just four hits and one run. He struck out seven and walked one.
