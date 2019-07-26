BILLINGS — If the Billings Royals successfully defend their State AA American Legion state championship, they’ll begin the run in a familiar spot.
The Royals opened last year’s state tournament with a 6-5 win over the Lethbridge (Alberta, Canada) Elks, and they won it by the same score against the same team in walkoff fashion. Billings is seeded fifth at this year’s tourney, and it will face No. 4 Lethbridge on Saturday night in the first round.
“They’ve been talking about wanting to repeat,” Royals coach Bryan Benjamin said of his players. “I think they’re ready.”
On June 24 last year, the Royals won the Goldsmith Gallery Tournament and improved their overall record to 32-4. They won’t reach that win total this weekend even if they win the state tournament.
The Royals are 26-29-1 going into Saturday. They graduated 10 players from last year’s team and returned six. They did not defend their Goldsmith Gallery title, and they went 1-2 against Lethbridge during the regular season.
Of all those numbers, Benjamin is focused more on the six and the one. Add in a three: the number of consecutive wins Billings has earned going into this weekend.
“We’re playing pretty good baseball right now,” Benjamin said. “The mood of the boys is really good. Really positive and upbeat.”
The one victory over Lethbridge was 3-0 on July 9. Royals starter Tucker Smith allowed three hits and three walks with four strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings pitched, and Nick Eliason earned the save.
A day earlier, the Elks won 2-0 and handed Dann Blanchard the loss even though the right-hander was strong, per usual (two earned runs, four hits, one walk, five strikeouts). Benjamin hadn’t made a final decision as of Friday night, but he said Blanchard will likely start Saturday.
“Always feel good with Dann on the mound. He’s been lights out,” Benjamin said. “We just need to support him with a couple runs.”
A shutout win without Blanchard on the mound and a close loss are evidence that the Royals can challenge the Elks. Then again, Lethbridge earned its 2-0 win with Thomas Little on the bench.
Little started the third game against Billings, a 9-1 Lethbridge win on July 8 in which the lefty allowed one earned run on four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in seven innings. A month earlier, Little was selected in the 33rd round of the MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies.
Benjamin isn’t sure if Little will start Saturday’s game, but he’s expecting tough pitching regardless. If the Royals get past Lethbridge, they’ll likely face the top-seeded Missoula Mavericks in the second round.
A repeat will be difficult, but double-elimination baseball tournaments are often unpredictable, as last year illustrated.
The Elks outscored their 2018 state tournament opponents by 27 runs, and they outscored the Royals by three total runs in their three meetings. The Royals had an overall run differential of zero at the tournament. And they were champions.
“Baseball’s one of those games where sometimes the best team doesn’t always win,” Benjamin said.
