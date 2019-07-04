BILLINGS — The Billings Scarlets and Billings Royals will clash for the fourth and final time during the American Legion baseball regular season Friday night at Dehler Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Royals won two of the first three matchups between the teams this season, including a 3-1 triumph at Dehler Park in their most recent meeting June 24.
The Scarlets are coming off a doubleheader split against the Kalispell Lakers on Wednesday at Dehler Park, winning 8-4 and losing 8-3. The Royals defeated Great Falls in their latest outing, a 7-6 victory at Pirtz Field on July 1.
Following Friday's game, the Royals will play a three-game series beginning Monday at Lethbridge, Alberta, against the conference-rival Elks. The Scarlets are scheduled to open a three-game set at Missoula on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.