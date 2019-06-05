BOZEMAN — Andy Larsen drove in three runs and allowed two earned runs on the mound to lead the Billings Scarlets to a 5-2 victory over Bozeman on Wednesday.

The Bucks, behind three hits from Kehler Murfitt and two RBIs from Mike Freund, won the second game of the doubleheader, 7-5.

Larsen had four hits, including two doubles, and scored a run in Billings' Game 1 victory. Larsen and reliever Jackson Schaubel limited Bozeman to four hits.

In Game 2, Brooks Rohrer had two hits and two RBIs for the Scarlets (7-8). Bozeman starter Sage McMinn struck out eight to earn the win.

Tags

Load comments