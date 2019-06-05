BOZEMAN — Andy Larsen drove in three runs and allowed two earned runs on the mound to lead the Billings Scarlets to a 5-2 victory over Bozeman on Wednesday.
The Bucks, behind three hits from Kehler Murfitt and two RBIs from Mike Freund, won the second game of the doubleheader, 7-5.
Larsen had four hits, including two doubles, and scored a run in Billings' Game 1 victory. Larsen and reliever Jackson Schaubel limited Bozeman to four hits.
In Game 2, Brooks Rohrer had two hits and two RBIs for the Scarlets (7-8). Bozeman starter Sage McMinn struck out eight to earn the win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.