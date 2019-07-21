The Billings Scarlets capped a five-day stretch at an American Legion baseball tournament in Fort Collins, Colorado, with a 6-4 victory over the Longmont Roughnecks on Sunday.

Leadoff hitter Logan Meyer went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and Brooks Rohrer delivered two RBIs as part of the Scarlets nine-hit attack. Pitcher Ben Egan didn't allow an earned run in five innings of work.

Billings' Ethan Clark also went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored.

The Scarlets are scheduled to play on the road versus the Bozeman Bucks on Monday at 7 p.m. They will return home for the 2019 Class AA Montana/Alberta Legion state tournament, which begins Saturday at Dehler Park in Billings.

