MEDICINE HAT, Alberta, Canada — The Billings Scarlets scored five runs in the top of the 16th inning to earn a wild 17-12 win over the Medicine Hat Moose Monarch late Tuesday night in American Legion baseball.
The teams combined for 35 hits, 21 by the Scarlets. Medicine Hat let 10-9 after the first five innings.
Billings used three singles, three walks and a Medicine Hat error in the final inning.
Kolby Kimmet had three hits, three RBIs and scored four runs for Billings, while Christian Michaelson also had three RBIs on two hits. Andy Larsen, Cory Brownson and Aaron Seward each had two RBIs for the Scarlets. Larsen and Jarron Wilcox had four hits apiece.
Seward pitched the final five and one-third innings to earn the win.
