BILLINGS — Caden Dowler led off the bottom of the seventh with a double and came around to score on an error as the Billings Scarlets walked off the Great Falls Chargers 2-1 Wednesday night in American Legion baseball.

Scarlets starter Michael Horrell allowed a run in 5 2/3 innings, and Nathan Dewar retired all four batters he faced to earn the win.

An RBI single in the third inning from Brooks Rohrer gave the Scarlets a 1-0 lead. Great Falls tied the score in the sixth on a sacrifice fly from Braden Hirst.

Great Falls finished with four hits and Billings had five, with Andy Larsen collecting two of them.

Hunter Houck took the loss for Great Falls.

