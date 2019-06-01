GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Billings Scarlets dropped a pair of American Legion baseball games at the Wyoming/Montana Showdown on Saturday.

The Scarlets were victimized by 11 strikeouts from Gillette, Wyoming, pitcher Hayden Sylte in a 5-0 loss in the first game. Koby Croft had two of Billings' three hits. 

In the second game, Andy Larsen went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Scarlets, but Cheyenne, Wyoming, prevailed 6-5 after scoring twice in the bottom of the fifth.

The Scarlets (6-5) face both Gillette and Cheyenne again Sunday.

