GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Billings Scarlets dropped a pair of American Legion baseball games at the Wyoming/Montana Showdown on Saturday.
The Scarlets were victimized by 11 strikeouts from Gillette, Wyoming, pitcher Hayden Sylte in a 5-0 loss in the first game. Koby Croft had two of Billings' three hits.
In the second game, Andy Larsen went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Scarlets, but Cheyenne, Wyoming, prevailed 6-5 after scoring twice in the bottom of the fifth.
The Scarlets (6-5) face both Gillette and Cheyenne again Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.