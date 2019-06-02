GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Billings Scarlets finished 0-4 at the Wyoming/Montana Showdown over the weekend.
The Scarlets now have a 6-7 record on the young American Legion baseball season.
Andrew Johnson hit a double and a triple and drove in three runs in Cheyenne's 6-2 win in the Scarlets' first game on Sunday. Andy Larsen and Caden Dowler both had two hits for Billings and Larsen drove in a run.
The Scarlets and Gillette then combined for 19 hits, with Gillette winning the slugfest 12-7. Logan Meyer and Michael Horrell each plated two runners for Billings. Horrell had three hits and Johnny Day had two hits and two runs. The Scarlets committed six errors and Gillette four.
The Scarlets were victimized by 11 strikeouts from Gillette pitcher Hayden Sylte in a 5-0 loss in the first game Saturday. Koby Croft had two of Billings' three hits.
In the second game Saturday, Larsen went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Scarlets, but Cheyenne prevailed 6-5 after scoring twice in the bottom of the fifth.
