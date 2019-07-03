BILLINGS — The Billings Scarlets and Kalispell Lakers got the best of each other Wednesday by splitting an American Legion baseball doubleheader at Dehler Park.
In Billings' victory, an 8-4 win, the Scarlets jumped out to a five-run lead after the second inning. Brooks Rohrer and Andy Larsen each finished the game with two hits, while Caden Dowler and Cory Brownson each had two RBIs.
In Kalispell's win, an 8-3 triumph, the Lakers' Connor Orish went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Kolby Kimmet had three hits for the Scarlets.
Kalispell starter Wesley Palmer worked around 10 hits in six innings to earn the victory on the mound.
