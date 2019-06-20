LAUREL — Michael Horrell pitched a two-hit shutout Thursday afternoon as the Billings Scarlets continued play at the Goldsmith Galley Tournament with a 5-0 American Legion baseball victory over the Shadle Park (Washington) Shockers at Thompson Park in Laurel.

Earlier in the day, the Laurel Dodgers, playing at home, hammered 14 hits en route to a 19-5 triumph over the Colorado Demons.

Then thunderstorms, with heavy rain, washed out afternoon and evening games at Laurel and Pirtz fields, and caused some alterations to the weekend schedule.

According to Bryan Benjamin, manager of the Billings Royals, the revised Friday schedule for Pirtz Field will have the Jackson Giants playing the Royals at 3 p.m., followed by the Williston Keybirds versus the Colorado Lightning at 5:30 p.m. and the Scarlets against the Demons at 8 p.m.

There will also be five pool-play games at Laurel on Friday. The lineup includes Williston playing Jackson at 10 a.m., followed by Shadle Park vs. Laurel at 12:30 p.m., the Scarlets vs. the Idaho Falls Tigers at 3 p.m., Rapid City Post 320 vs. Shadle Park at 5:30 p.m. and Post 320 versus Laurel at 8 p.m.

Benjamin said bracket play, featuring the top teams from each pool, will begin after two Saturday morning contests: Williston vs. the Royals at 9 a.m. in Laurel and the Colorado Lightning vs. Jackson at 9 a.m. at Pirtz.

The tournament is scheduled to run through Sunday.

In other games on Thursday before the rain came, Williston defeated Great Falls 10-1 and Idaho Falls beat Shadle Park, 9-7.

Against Shadle Park, the Scarlets scored all five of their runs in the second inning of the seven-inning game. In going the distance on the mound, Horrell struck out six and walked one.

Brooks Rohrer notched two hits for the Scarlets, including a double. Teammate Michael Zaske also doubled.

Jarron Wilcox tripled for the Scarlets, who finished with six hits.

Ethan Pugh accounted for both of Shadle Park's hits.

Deklan Harper, Carson West, Connor Polkowske, Keagan Thompson and Colton Ludwig had two hits apiece in the Dodgers' win over the Demons.

West had a grand slam and finished with six RBIs. Keagan Campbell and Cash Golden batted in three runs apiece.

Thompson doubled twice for Laurel. Campbell, Harper and West also hit two-baggers.

Cash Golden was the winning pitcher in the five-inning contest. He allowed eight hits and five earned runs, while striking out three and walking three.

Laurel tallied five or more runs in three of the game's five innings

In a late game on Wednesday night, the Billings Royals and Colorado Lightning played to a 5-5 tie.

The game was called on the time limit.

The Royals rallied with two runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull even.

Jaxon Wittmayer had two hits and two RBIs for Billings, while Ethan Opp drove in the other run.

Chase Hinckley pitched the first seven innings for the Royals, striking out eight.

The Royals, the defending tournament champion, started this year's tourney with two wins.

Tyler Dinges had two hits and three RBIs for Colorado.