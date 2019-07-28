BILLINGS — To retire Bozeman center fielder Kelher Murfitt has become a difficult proposition for opposing pitchers at the Montana/Alberta Class AA American Legion baseball state tournament.
In two games at Dehler Park — both of which were Bucks victories — Murfitt has reached safely in seven of his nine plate appearances. He was on base three times and scored two runs Sunday in an 8-2 second-round victory over Helena, which pushed Bozeman into Monday’s undefeated semifinal round.
The second-seeded Bucks, now 2-0 in the tournament having scored 19 total runs, advanced to face either Missoula or the Billings Royals, who were playing each other in a late second-round contest.
Meanwhile, the Billings Scarlets and Lethbridge both stayed alive with loser-out victories earlier Sunday.
Bozeman's Murfitt had three hits, scored thrice and reached base four times in the Bucks’ first-round victory over the Scarlets on Saturday. He had a single and was hit by two pitches against Helena.
In all, Murfitt had gotten on in each of his first six times at the plate before Helena pitcher Hunter Kirkpatrick induced him to ground out in the fourth inning Sunday to snap the streak.
For a proud program trying to win its first state tournament since 2007, Murfitt has been the spark plug.
“I just try to get on any way I can. I’m just trying to get on no matter what,” Murfitt said. “If we have base runners on, we have the guys that are just going to hit the ball, make plays, or hit the ball hard enough where the other team is going to be making errors. That’s been a highlight of our team so far.”
Bozeman clung to a one-run lead against Helena before scoring five times in the fifth. Murfitt was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and he later scored. Michael Freund’s two-run single with two outs was a key hit.
Sixth-seeded Helena scored twice in the fourth on an RBI single by Brady Anderson and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Zach Spiroff, but the Senators were otherwise were held in check by three Bozeman pitchers. The defensive play of the day was made by Bucks third baseman Preston Fliehman, who made a diving stab to his right, popped up and threw a strike to retire Anderson in the sixth.
Bozeman has won just one state championship but likes the position it’s in heading to the undefeated semifinal game. And the Bucks hope recent history doesn’t repeat itself.
“It’s just this whole thing of Bozeman always choking,” said Murfitt, who also had six defensive putouts in center. “We took second in 2017, and that one was a tough pill to swallow. And last year, that’s what’s really been on our mind. We went in No. 1 and it left a really sour taste in our mouths.
“That’s what we’ve been focusing on the last half of our season, preparation for this tournament.”
Scarlets 6, Kalispell 4
Kalispell fought back to tie the game with one run in the bottom of the seventh, but the Billings Scarlets scored twice in the eighth to prevail 6-4 in a loser-out contest.
The No. 7-seeded Scarlets advanced to face either top-seeded Missoula or the fifth-seeded Billings Royals in a loser-out game Monday at 4 p.m. No. 3 Kalispell was the first team eliminated.
Shortstop Koby Croft went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Scarlets, while right fielder Ben Egan also drove in two runs. Jarron Wilcox went 2-for-4 for Billings.
Ryan Symmes had two RBIs for the Lakers, while Randy Stultz had two hits.
Lethbridge 6, Great Falls 0
Nathan Reiter pitched six scoreless innings to lead No. 4 Lethbridge to a 6-0 win-or-go-home victory over eighth-seeded Great Falls. The Elks advanced to face Helena on Monday at 1 p.m.
Reiter gave up three hits and allowed four walks while striking out two. Zach Trempner pitched the seventh inning in relief to close out the game for Lethbridge.
Offensively, the Elks were led by Skylar Braun, who tripled and drove in two runs. Levi Abbot had two hits and an RBI.
Keeton Clark had two of Great Falls' five hits in the Chargers' final game of the season.
This story will be updated
