SPARKS, Nev. — The Billings Scarlets split a pair of games against California teams Saturday at the Casey Yocom Invitational.
The Scarlets beat the EJ's Sports Warriors 10-9 and lost to the California Warriors 2-0 at the American Legion wood bat baseball tournament.
Billings fell behind EJ's Sports 4-1 in the second inning but took the lead back with a five-run third. EJ's Sports went ahead 7-6 in the top of the fifth, and the Scarlets scored four in the bottom half to take the lead for good.
Billings' Andy Larsen and Cory Brownson each went 2 for 3 with a walk and two RBIs, and Jackson Schaubel was 1 for 2 with a double and a walk.
The Scarlets got a complete game performance from Ethan Clark (seven hits, two earned runs, one walk, four strikeouts) against California, but the lineup mustered five hits. Larsen went 2 for 2 with two walks.
