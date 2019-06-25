BILLINGS — The Great Falls Chargers and the Billings Scarlets split an American Legion doubleheader Tuesday, with the Scarlets winning 5-3 and the Chargers 18-2.
Kolby Kimmet and Ben Egan each had two hits to lead the Scarlets in their victory. Egan drove in two runs, and Michael Horrell picked up the victory by giving up one earned run, three overall, in five innings of work. Ethan Clark threw two hitless innings for the save. Braden Hirst was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Chargers.
Great Falls had 20 hits overall in its 16-run victory, and scored 12 times in the top of the sixth. Cal Cromwell and Josh Lowery each had three hits, while Travis Stauter and Hirst drove in four runs each. Lowery didn't allow a run in 5 1/3 innings. For the Scarlets, Brooks Rohrer, Caden Dowler and Andy Larsen each had two hits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.