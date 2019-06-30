SPARKS, Nev. — The Billings Scarlets responded when presented opportunities on Sunday at the Casey Yocom Invitational American Legion baseball wood bat tournament.

Scarlets batters drew seven walks and were hit by a pitch four times in a 5-4 victory over APS Baseball of California on Sunday.

Billings scored four runs in the second and three of the runs were scored by batters who drew a walk. The other runner who scored reached base on an error. Overall, Billings did not record a hit in the inning and two batters reached base on an error during the frame.

The Scarlets had two hits with Jarron Wilcox and Caden Dowler each stroking singles. 

Scarlets starting pitcher Kolby Kimmet worked the first three innings and allowed three hits, two earned runs and two walks while fanning five. Aaron Seward tossed the last four innings and gave up four hits, one earned run and zero walks. He fanned three.

Tags

Load comments